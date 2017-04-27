版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 14:50 BJT

BRIEF-Roche CEO says Aphinity study impact on Perjeta sales not seen until 2018

April 27 Roche Holding Ag's

* CEO Severin Schwan says Ocrevus launch off to a very good start

* Roche expects competition from Rituxan biosimilars in second quarter, Herceptin biosimilars in the second half

* Drug chief Dan O'Day says remains confident with the totality of our portfolio that we can offset the introduction of biosimilars

* Schwan says aphinity study's impact on perjeta sales not seen until 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
