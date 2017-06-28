版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三

BRIEF-Roche Holding AG says added 22Q11.2 deletion testing to menu of harmony prenatal test

June 28 Roche Holding Ag

* Roche Holding Ag - added 22q11.2 deletion testing to menu of harmony prenatal test

* Roche Holding Ag- harmony RUO and CE-IVD kit will be available globally in mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
