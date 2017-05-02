版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 03:43 BJT

BRIEF-Roche receives FDA approval for complementary PD-L1 (SP263) biomarker test in Urothelial Carcinoma

May 2 Roche Holding Ag :

* Roche receives FDA approval for complementary PD-L1 (SP263) biomarker test in Urothelial Carcinoma

* Continues to pursue regulatory approval for Ventana PD-L1 (SP263) assay in other cancer indications in US and in other geographies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐