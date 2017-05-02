版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 06:23 BJT

BRIEF-Roche receives FDA approval for complementary pd-l1 biomarker test in Urothelial Carcinoma

May 2 Roche Holding Ag

* Roche receives FDA approval for Complementary PD-l1 (SP263) Biomarker test in Urothelial carcinoma

* Continues to pursue regulatory approval for Ventana PD-l1 assay in other cancer indications in US and in other geographies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
