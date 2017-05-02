BRIEF-Roche receives FDA approval for complementary pd-l1 biomarker test in Urothelial Carcinoma

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
May 2 Roche Holding Ag
* Roche receives FDA approval for Complementary PD-l1 (SP263) Biomarker test in Urothelial carcinoma
* Continues to pursue regulatory approval for Ventana PD-l1 assay in other cancer indications in US and in other geographies
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).