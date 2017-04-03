版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 13:06 BJT

BRIEF-Roche says study supports Alecensa for people with certain lung cancer

April 3 Roche Holding Ag

* Says phase iii alur study supports the use of alecensa for people with advanced alk-positive lung cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐