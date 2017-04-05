版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 13:25 BJT

BRIEF-Roche's CINtec histology test receives FDA clearance

April 5 Roche Holding Ag says

* CINtec histology test receives FDA clearance

* Roche's CINtec Histology test is the only clinically validated p16 immunohistochemistry test available globally

* test helps pathologists determine which women should receive treatment for cervical pre-cancer Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
