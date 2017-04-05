BRIEF-Roche's CINtec histology test receives FDA clearance

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
April 5 Roche Holding Ag says
* CINtec histology test receives FDA clearance
* Roche's CINtec Histology test is the only clinically validated p16 immunohistochemistry test available globally
* test helps pathologists determine which women should receive treatment for cervical pre-cancer Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, May 24 South Africa's biggest private hospital group, Mediclinic International, reported a 19 percent drop in underlying full-year earnings on Wednesday as regulations in the Middle East weighed on profits.
* SAYS BUYS SWISS TOWERS FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 430 MILLION EUROS