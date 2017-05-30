版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 30日 星期二 21:57 BJT

BRIEF-Rockbridge Resources signs amalgamation agreement with 1100556 B.C. Ltd

May 30 Rockbridge Resources Inc:

* While completing application, BC to secure for Co's unit interest in acreage in BC

* Rockbridge proposes amalgamation

* Upon completion of amalgamation, it is anticipated that board of directors of Amalco will comprise of three individuals

* It is proposed that common shares of company be consolidated on basis of 2.25 current shares for one post-consolidation share

* Company has now signed an amalgamation agreement with 1100556 b.c. Ltd of Vancouver, BC

* Rockbridge and BC shall amalgamate to form Amalco as a new reporting issuer

* Application to be made to list amalgamated company ("AMALCO") on CSE, to delist Co's common shares from TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: [ID: nCNWBZyNDa] Further company coverage:
