公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 23日 星期二 04:52 BJT

BRIEF-Rockstar Games says Red Dead Redemption 2 is now set to launch spring 2018 on Playstation 4, Xbox One

May 22 Rockstar Games:

* Rockstar Games says Red Dead Redemption 2 is now set to launch spring 2018 on Playstation 4 and Xbox one Source text (bit.ly/2qPxX9s) Further company coverage:
