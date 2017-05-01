版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 02:52 BJT

BRIEF-Rockwell Automation director Betty Alewine sells 7,173 shares of co's common stock on April 28

May 1 Rockwell Automation Inc

* Rockwell Automation director Betty Alewine reports open market sale of 7,173 shares of co's common stock on April 28 at $158.52 per share - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2qlUtJq) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐