BRIEF-Rockwell Automation Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.76
2017年7月26日 / 上午11点28分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-Rockwell Automation Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.76

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Rockwell Automation Inc

* Rockwell automation reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.76

* Q3 earnings per share $1.67

* Q3 sales $1.599 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.58 billion

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $6.60 to $6.80

* Sees fy 2017 sales about $6.3 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 diluted eps $6.21 - $6.41

* Sees fy organic sales growth of about 6%

* Sees fy 2017 reported sales growth of 7 percent

* Sees fy 2017 acquisitions impact of about 1.5%

* Q3 total segment operating margin 21.1 percent versus 21.1 percent year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

