BRIEF-Rockwell Collins Q2 EPS $1.27 from continuing operations

April 21 Rockwell Collins Inc
* Rockwell Collins reports second quarter financial results
and provides updated fiscal year 2017 financial guidance
* Q2 earnings per share $1.27 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $1.34 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.33 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Rockwell Collins Inc- acquisition of B/E aerospace closes;
new interior systems segment created
* Rockwell Collins Inc - sales and free cash flow guidance
raised
* Rockwell Collins Inc - 2017 sales are now expected to be
in range of $6.7 billion to $6.8 billion
* Rockwell Collins Inc sees 2017 GAAP EPS $4.50 to $4.70
* Rockwell Collins Inc sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share
$5.95 to $6.15
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.53, revenue view $6.75
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 free cash flow of $650 mln to $750 mln
