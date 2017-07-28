FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 小时前
BRIEF-Rockwell Collins reports third quarter financial results
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 上午10点44分 / 20 小时前

BRIEF-Rockwell Collins reports third quarter financial results

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Rockwell Collins Inc

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.64

* Q3 earnings per share $1.12 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $2.094 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.04 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rockwell Collins Inc sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.95 to $6.15

* Rockwell Collins Inc sees 2017 GAAP earnings per share $4.85 to $5.05

* Rockwell Collins Inc sees FY 2017 total sales about $6.8 bil.

* Rockwell Collins Inc sees 2017 free cash flow $650 million to $750 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.05, revenue view $6.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rockwell Collins Inc - fiscal year 2017 free cash flow expectations assume capital expenditures will total about $250 million

* Rockwell Collins Inc - "increasingly confident in our ability to exceed our $160 million cost synergy target" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below