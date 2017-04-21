BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds provides update on interim liquidation orders against co's units in South Africa

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
April 21 Rockwell Diamonds Inc :
* Rockwell provides further update regarding interim liquidation orders against three subsidiaries in South Africa
* Interim orders cover Rockwell Resources RSA (Pty) Ltd, HC van Wyk Diamonds Ltd and Saxendrift Mine (Pty) Ltd
* Interim liquidators been appointed by court in accordance with requisitions by major creditors, but have not taken control of units
* Says subsidiaries remain under operating control of company
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022