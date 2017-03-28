BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says ESA sparing, compositions, use patent allowed in China

BRIEF-BMO Financial increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.90 per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share
March 28 Rockwell Medical Inc:
* Rockwell Medical announces ESA sparing, compositions and use patent allowed in China
* Rockwell Medical Inc - patent provides protection through February 2034
* Lyondellbasell announces increase to quarterly dividend and shareholder approval of new share repurchase program
* Pfizer recommends shareholders reject the below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation