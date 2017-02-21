版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日 星期二

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical updates progress on Calcitriol commercial launch

Feb 21 Rockwell Medical Inc:

* Rockwell Medical updates progress on calcitriol commercial launch

* Rockwell Medical Inc - FDA has requested that company resubmit application for new contract manufacturer as a prior approval supplement

* Rockwell Medical Inc - FDA has requested that company pay a fee for agency review

* Rockwell Medical Inc - company anticipates calcitriol to become commercially available in u.s. Market in approximately 4-6 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
