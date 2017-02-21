BRIEF-Rockwell Medical updates progress on Calcitriol commercial launch

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1 bln Connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
Feb 21 Rockwell Medical Inc:
* Rockwell Medical updates progress on calcitriol commercial launch
* Rockwell Medical Inc - FDA has requested that company resubmit application for new contract manufacturer as a prior approval supplement
* Rockwell Medical Inc - FDA has requested that company pay a fee for agency review
* Rockwell Medical Inc - company anticipates calcitriol to become commercially available in u.s. Market in approximately 4-6 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discovery Air Inc. receives court approval for going private transaction
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from $716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett