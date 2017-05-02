版本:
BRIEF-Rockwell provides third update regarding three subsidiaries in Kimberley

May 2 Rockwell Diamonds Inc:

* Rockwell Provides third update regarding three subsidiaries in Kimberley, South Africa

* Rockwell Diamonds -provides update to interim liquidation orders brought by c-rock mining against 3 subsidiaries of co issued by judge in Kimberley South Africa

* Rockwell Diamonds -all 3 subsidiaries remain under operating control of company

* Rockwell Diamonds Inc says confirms that wouterspan plant is now in ramp up stage after commissioning Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
