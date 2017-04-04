版本:
BRIEF-Rocky Brands Inc names new directors

April 4 Rocky Brands Inc

* Rocky Brands Inc appoints William L. Jordan and ROBERT B. MOORE, JR. to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
