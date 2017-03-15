版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 08:51 BJT

BRIEF-Rocky Mountain Dealerships Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.23

March 14 Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc

* Rocky mountain dealerships inc. (tsx:rme) announces 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.23

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly sales of $285.7 million were in line with q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐