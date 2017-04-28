BRIEF-Rodo Medical says Straumann Group increases stake in co

BRIEF-Quorum Information Technologies Q1 rev rises 11 pct
* Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008
April 28 Straumann Holding Ag
* Rodo medical - co, straumann announced that straumann has increased its stake in rodo medical from 12% to 30%, for an undisclosed sum
* Rodo medical - agreement between two companies provides straumann with exclusive distribution rights - except in north america and south korea
* Rodo medical - agreement between two companies provides straumann option to increase straumann's participation to 51% in 2021
* Gcp applied technologies expands production capacity in tennessee
* Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei