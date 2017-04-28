BRIEF-Rodo Medical says Straumann Group increases stake in co

April 28 Straumann Holding Ag

* Rodo medical - co, straumann announced that straumann has increased its stake in rodo medical from 12% to 30%, for an undisclosed sum

* Rodo medical - agreement between two companies provides straumann with exclusive distribution rights - except in north america and south korea

* Rodo medical - agreement between two companies provides straumann option to increase straumann's participation to 51% in 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: