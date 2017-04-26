BRIEF-Rogers Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.68

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 Rogers Corp:
* Rogers Corp qtrly net sales of $203.8 million, up 26.9 pct
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.68
* Q1 earnings per share $1.47
* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.98 to $1.08
* Sees q2 2017 sales $190 million to $200 million
* Sees q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.16 to $1.26
* Rogers - for full year 2017, rogers expects capital expenditures to be in a range of $30 to $35 million
* Rogers - "remain cautious regarding global markets given ongoing geopolitical uncertainty"
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.15, revenue view $190.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05, revenue view $187.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.