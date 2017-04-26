版本:
BRIEF-Rogers Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.68

April 26 Rogers Corp:

* Rogers Corp qtrly net sales of $203.8 million, up 26.9 pct

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.68

* Q1 earnings per share $1.47

* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.98 to $1.08

* Sees q2 2017 sales $190 million to $200 million

* Sees q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.16 to $1.26

* Rogers - for full year 2017, rogers expects capital expenditures to be in a range of $30 to $35 million

* Rogers - "remain cautious regarding global markets given ongoing geopolitical uncertainty"

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.15, revenue view $190.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05, revenue view $187.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
