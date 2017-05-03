BRIEF-Rogers Sugar qtrly earnings per share $0.05

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Rogers Sugar Inc:
* Rogers Sugar Inc interim report for the 2nd quarter 2017 results
* Rogers Sugar Inc - volume for Q2 of fiscal 2017 was 168,723 metric tonnes compared to 161,638 metric tonnes
* Qtrly consumer volume was higher than last year's comparable quarter by approximately 600 metric tonnes but was slightly lower than first half of fiscal 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.