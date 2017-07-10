FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rogers Sugar to acquire premier growth platform in maple syrup for $160.3 mln
2017年7月10日 / 晚上8点13分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Rogers Sugar to acquire premier growth platform in maple syrup for $160.3 mln

2 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - Rogers Sugar Inc:

* Rogers sugar to acquire premier growth platform in maple syrup

* Deal for $160.3 million

* Rogers Sugar Inc - to finance transaction, corporation entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters to raise approximately $110 million

* Rogers Sugar - transaction expected to provide about 10% accretion to rogers sugar's free cash flow per share for the year ending september 30, 2018

* Rogers sugar inc - signing of a share purchase agreement with champlain financial corporation inc. To acquire l.b. Maple treat corporation‍​

* Rogers Sugar Inc - transaction to be financed with a mix of debt, subscription receipts and convertible debentures

* Rogers sugar inc says debentures will bear interest at rate of 5.0% per annum, payable semi-annually, commencing December 31, 2017

* Rogers Sugar - to finance transaction, co has entered into agreement with selected banks to increase co's revolving facility by $75 million to $275 million

* Rogers Sugar - entered agreement with selected banks in existing banking syndicate to increase corporation's revolving facility by $75 million to $275 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

