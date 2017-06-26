版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一

BRIEF-Rohit Verma named Crawford & Co global chief operating officer

June 26 Crawford & Co

* Rohit verma named crawford & company® global chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
