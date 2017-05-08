版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Roka Bioscience says entered into 5-year non-exclusive distribution agreement with Foodchek Systems Inc

May 8 Roka Bioscience Inc

* Roka Bioscience Inc says entered into an 5-year non-exclusive distribution agreement with foodchek systems inc

* Roka Bioscience -agreement includes to distribute lines of proprietary ACTERO elite enrichment media and non-proprietary actero universal enrichment media Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
