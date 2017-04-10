BRIEF-Romande Energie FY net profit rises to CHF 114 mln

April 10 Romande Energie Holding SA:

* For full year, net profit amounted to 114 million Swiss francs compared with 1 million francs in 2015

* Net revenues of Romande Energie group amounted to 602 million Swiss francs in 2016, virtually unchanged relative to previous year (+0.3%)

* Will recommend payment of an ordinary dividend of 36 francs per share

* Romande Energie group expects full-year operating profits in 2017 to be in line with numbers reported for 2016.