BRIEF-Rona Inc says issuing a voluntary recall on Uberhaus ceiling fans

April 3 Lowe's Companies Inc

* Rona Inc - issuing a voluntary recall on Uberhaus ceiling fans model sw52-sn-r5w1 or product number 89325003

* Rona Inc - products being recalled may be affected by a manufacturing quality defect that may cause injuries or material damages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
