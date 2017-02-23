版本:
BRIEF-Ronald Blaylock elected to Pfizer's board of directors

Feb 23 Pfizer Inc

* Ronald Blaylock elected to Pfizer's board of directors

* Blaylock was also appointed to corporate governance and science and technology committees of Pfizer's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
