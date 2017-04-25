版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Roopesh Shah to join Evercore as senior managing director

April 25 Evercore Partners Inc

* Roopesh Shah to join Evercore as senior managing director in its restructuring & debt advisory group

* Shah was most recently a managing director and global head of restructuring finance and advisory group at Goldman Sachs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
