BRIEF-Root9b Holdings Inc files for non-timely 10-K

BRIEF-Bristow Group Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.15
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
March 31 Root9b Holdings Inc:
* Root9b Holdings Inc files for non-timely 10-K - sec filing
* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2nohqWX) Further company coverage:
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
* Ddr prices $450 million offering of 4.700% senior unsecured notes
* Khalkos signs option agreement with dundee precious metals inc. For the Malartic property