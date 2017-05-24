版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三

BRIEF-Root9B Holdings says will require additional time to file 10-Q

May 24 root9B Holdings Inc-

* root9B Holdings Inc - will require additional time to file its form 10-q for period ended March 31, 2017

* root9B Holdings Inc - now expects that it will complete and file its form 10-q in June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
