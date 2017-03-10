BRIEF-Roper Technologies says Robert Crisci appointed CFO

March 10 Roper Technologies Inc

* Roper Technologies announces senior executive appointments

* Says Robert Crisci appointed CFO

* Roper Technologies Inc - Crisci is currently vice president, finance and investor relations

* Roper Technologies Inc- John Humphrey, executive vice president and chief financial officer, has notified company of his intention to retire this year

* Roper Technologies Inc - Humphrey will support transition process throughout 2017