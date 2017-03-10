BRIEF-Roper Technologies says Robert Crisci appointed CFO

BRIEF-GTT Communications enters non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
March 10 Roper Technologies Inc
* Roper Technologies announces senior executive appointments
* Says Robert Crisci appointed CFO
* Roper Technologies Inc - Crisci is currently vice president, finance and investor relations
* Roper Technologies Inc- John Humphrey, executive vice president and chief financial officer, has notified company of his intention to retire this year
* Roper Technologies Inc - Humphrey will support transition process throughout 2017
* Steadymed files for sale of 7.5 million shares of co by selling stockholders- SEC filing
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing