2017年 3月 17日

BRIEF-Rosetta Genomics announces 1-for-12 reverse stock split

March 16 Rosetta Genomics Ltd:

* Rosetta Genomics announces 1-for-12 reverse stock split

* Says ordinary shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on March 17, 2017

* Reverse stock split was approved by its shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of company held earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
