BRIEF-Rosetta Stone posts Q4 loss per share $0.25

March 14 Rosetta Stone Inc

* Rosetta Stone Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.25

* Q4 revenue fell 11 percent to $51.7 million

* Rosetta Stone Inc - company had zero debt and a cash and cash equivalents balance of $36.2 million at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
