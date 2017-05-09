版本:
BRIEF-Rosetta Stone Q1 earnings per share $0.02

May 9 Rosetta Stone Inc:

* Rosetta Stone Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue fell 1 percent to $47.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
