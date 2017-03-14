版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 04:38 BJT

BRIEF-Rosetta Stone, Sourcenext announce strategic partnership in Japan

March 14 Rosetta Stone Inc:

* Rosetta stone and Sourcenext announce strategic partnership in Japan

* Rosetta Stone -will have first rights to license products developed by Sourcenext under Rosetta Stone Brand, trademark for resale in territories outside of Japan

* Rosetta Stone Inc - as part of deal Sourcenext to pay co$13.5 million, before certain adjustments, with additional $6 million to be paid over next ten years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐