BRIEF-Ross Stores CEO Barbara Rentler's 2016 total compensation $11.1 mln

April 4 Ross Stores Inc

* Ross Stores Inc - CEO Barbara Rentler's 2016 total compensation was $11.1 million versus $10.2 million - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2nSoRXZ) Further company coverage:
