中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 20:34 BJT

BRIEF-Route1 Inc files complaint against Airwatch LLC

March 28 Route1 Inc:

* Route1 Inc - yesterday company filed complaint against Airwatch LLC in U.S. District court for district of delaware for infringement of U.S. Patent

* Route1 Inc - damages company will be seeking are material when compared to Route1's market capitalization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
