BRIEF-Routemaster acquires royalty portfolio interests

April 6 Routemaster Capital Inc

* Routemaster acquires royalty portfolio interests

* Routemaster Capital Inc - as consideration for purchasing Quebec Gold royalty, routemaster will issue to vendor 11 million common shares

* Routemaster Capital- agreement provides co with option to purchase 1.5% net smelter returns royalty in respect of potash development property in Ethiopia

* Routemaster capital inc - entered into an agreement to purchase a royalty covering former producing gold mines in province of Quebec

* Routemaster capital- in addition,co obtained a 24-month right of first refusal to acquire additional royalties and streaming interests held by vendor