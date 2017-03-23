版本:
2017年 3月 24日

BRIEF-Routemaster Capital announces investment in Sulliden Mining Capital

March 24 Routemaster Capital Inc

* Routemaster capital inc - has acquired 4.1 million common shares in capital of sulliden mining capital inc at a price of cdn$0.30 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
