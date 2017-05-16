版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 19:46 BJT

BRIEF-Rowan Companies' board confirms it intends to seek shareholder approval at annual meeting to renew 5-year share repurchase authorization

May 16 Rowan Companies Plc

* Rowan Companies says board confirms it intends to seek shareholder approval at annual meeting to renew 5-year share repurchase authorization - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2pQvFWk) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐