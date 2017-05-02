版本:
BRIEF-Rowan Companies qtrly earnings per share $0.07

May 2 Rowan Companies Plc

* Rowan reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $374.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $357.6 million

* Rowan companies plc - revenues totaled $374.3 million in q1 of 2017, a decrease of 25% from prior-year quarter

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
