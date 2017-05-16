BRIEF-Roxgold Quarterly revenue $42.98 mln

May 16 Roxgold Inc

* Roxgold reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017

* Produced 112,709 ounces of gold during quarter

* Sees gold production between 105,000 and 115,000 oz in 2017

* Sees 2017 all-in sustaining costs per ounce sold between $740 and $790/oz

* Qtrly gold all-in sustaining cost of $720 per ounce sold

* Quarterly revenue $42.98 million