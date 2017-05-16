BRIEF-Roxgold Quarterly revenue $42.98 mln

BRIEF-Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
May 16 Roxgold Inc
* Roxgold reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Produced 112,709 ounces of gold during quarter
* Sees gold production between 105,000 and 115,000 oz in 2017
* Sees 2017 all-in sustaining costs per ounce sold between $740 and $790/oz
* Qtrly gold all-in sustaining cost of $720 per ounce sold
* Quarterly revenue $42.98 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.