2017年 6月 14日

BRIEF-Roy Dunbar elected to board of Johnson Controls

June 14 Johnson Controls International Plc

* Roy Dunbar elected to board of Johnson Controls

* Johnson Controls International Plc - ‍dunbar is founder and CEO of private companies focused on renewable energy and real estate development​

* Roy Dunbar elected to board of Johnson Controls Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
