BRIEF-Royal Bank of Canada to redeem subordinated debentures

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Royal Bank of Canada-
* Royal Bank of Canada to redeem subordinated debentures
* Royal Bank of Canada - intention to redeem all outstanding 2.86 per cent subordinated debentures due june 26, 2037
* Royal Bank of Canada - redemption will occur on june 26, 2017
* Royal Bank of Canada - to redeem for 100 per cent of their principal amount plus accrued interest to and including redemption date
* Royal Bank of Canada - redemption of debentures will be financed out of general corporate funds of royal bank of canada
* Royal Bank of Canada - current principal amount of 2.86 per cent debentures outstanding is jpy 10 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock