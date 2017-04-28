版本:
BRIEF-Royal Bank of Canada to redeem subordinated debentures

April 28 Royal Bank of Canada-

* Royal Bank of Canada to redeem subordinated debentures

* Royal Bank of Canada - intention to redeem all outstanding 2.86 per cent subordinated debentures due june 26, 2037

* Royal Bank of Canada - redemption will occur on june 26, 2017

* Royal Bank of Canada - to redeem for 100 per cent of their principal amount plus accrued interest to and including redemption date

* Royal Bank of Canada - redemption of debentures will be financed out of general corporate funds of royal bank of canada

* Royal Bank of Canada - current principal amount of 2.86 per cent debentures outstanding is jpy 10 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
