BRIEF-Royal Canadian Mint Q1 revenue C$502.8 mln

BRIEF-BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources
* BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources Source https://bloom.bg/2syjqzO
May 17 Royal Canadian Mint :
* Royal Canadian Mint reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue C$502.8 million versus C$588.4 million
* Royal Canadian Mint qtrly gold volumes were 208.3 thousand ounces , qtrly silver volumes were 4.7 million ounces
* Mint produced 96 million coins in q1 of 2017
* Shipment of 269.7 million foreign coins and blanks in quarter
* Softer overall bullion demand contributed to lower bullion volumes for 13 weeks ended april 1, 2017 compared to same period in 2016
* Qtrly consolidated profit before income taxes was $14.9 million versus. $15.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley