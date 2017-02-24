BRIEF-Royal Canadian Mint says qtrly consolidated revenue $553.8 mln vs $762.1 mln

BRIEF-Divestco says Q1 revenue rose 27 pct to C$4.0 mln
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $ 0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Royal Canadian Mint:
* Royal Canadian Mint qtrly consolidated revenue $553.8 million versus $762.1 million
* Qtrly consolidated profit before taxes,impairment decreased to $4.2 million in quarter versus $10.7 million
* Shipment of a total of 517.7 million circulation coins and blanks in quarter versus 336.6 million in Q3 2015
* "retrospectively adjusted its presentation of revenues and costs associated with bullion sales"
* Now records revenues, costs on net basis for all sales where supplier of key precious metals, customer of bullion are same party
* Change in presentation of revenues and costs associated with bullion sales has no impact on profit (loss) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $ 0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 Five men, including a Washington political consultant and a federal employee, were criminally charged on Wednesday with engaging in an insider trading scheme based on leaks from within a federal healthcare agency.
* JELD-WEN holding Inc. Announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock