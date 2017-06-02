BRIEF-Royal Gold expands revolving credit facility

June 2 Royal Gold Inc:

* Royal Gold expands revolving credit facility and pays down another $50 million of debt

* Royal Gold Inc - entered into a new $1 billion, 5-year revolving credit with a final maturity in june 2022​

* Royal Gold Inc- ‍new credit facility replaces royal gold's prior $650 million credit facility that was set to mature in march 2021​

* Royal Gold Inc - ‍new credit facility includes an accordion of up to $250 million​