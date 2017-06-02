BRIEF-Royal Gold expands revolving credit facility

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 2 Royal Gold Inc:
* Royal Gold expands revolving credit facility and pays down another $50 million of debt
* Royal Gold Inc - entered into a new $1 billion, 5-year revolving credit with a final maturity in june 2022
* Royal Gold Inc- new credit facility replaces royal gold's prior $650 million credit facility that was set to mature in march 2021
* Royal Gold Inc - new credit facility includes an accordion of up to $250 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.