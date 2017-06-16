版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 17日 星期六

BRIEF-Royal Gold Inc says Gordon J. Bogden tendered his resignation from board of directors

June 16 Royal Gold Inc:

* Royal Gold Inc - on June 15, 2017, Gordon J. Bogden tendered his resignation from board of directors of Royal Gold Inc effective June 30, 2017

* Royal Gold Inc - board decreased size of board from nine to eight directors effective June 30, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2sChgC9) Further company coverage:
