BRIEF-Royal Gold Q3 earnings per share $0.36

May 10 Royal Gold Inc

* Royal gold reports record operating cash flow in its third quarter 2017

* Q3 revenue $107 million versus i/b/e/s view $108 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.36

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 cost of sales was $22.4 million, compared to $17.9 million in prior year quarter