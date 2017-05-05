BRIEF-Royalty North announces increase to private placement financing and closing of first tranche

May 5 Royalty North Partners Ltd
* Royalty North announces increase to private placement
financing and closing of first tranche, closing of transaction
with Sunsystem Technology and entering into credit agreement
* Increased its non-brokered private placement financing of
units at a price of $0.17 per unit to up to $3.7 million
* Royalty North Partners -Entered into credit agreement with
Canadian Imperial Bank of commerce for credit facility initially
in amount of $5 million
* Royalty North Partners Ltd - Proceeds of loan will be used
for working capital, capital expenditure and to replace existing
debt
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: